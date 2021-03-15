Transcript for Google loses at least $5 billion in lawsuit

Is it a sex fights Google's quarterly loss the judge ruled the tech giant let's face a class action lawsuit claiming it tracks data even when users browse and in content you don't load. Google insists in Colombia does not mean and visible the suit seeks at least five billion dollars in damages. Apple is discontinuing the original home hottest 300 dollars mart speaker. Consumers have complained that the home pot which launched in twenty teens did little more than play music apple continue to sell its new 99 dollar. Home pot many. Finally if your virtual landscaper or how would you like to spruce up mine craft a British company is seeking someone to provide advice. The players who want to improve their in game outdoor space. Requirements included being creative and being passionate about the game and gardening. Guess that out of the running because I thought we're talking about mine sweeper that they affect right.

