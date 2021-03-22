Transcript for Hackers demand $50 million from Acer in ransomware attack

Since it is tech rights the computer company Acer has apparently been targeted by ransom where hocker is demanding fifty million dollars the group is reportedly giving Acer. Until Sunday to pay up or the stolen data will be leaked. They may have exploited Microsoft Exchange to gain entry into the company's network. Next what are confirms its testing an undue tweet feature which would allow users to take back something. They just tweeted it may be part of Twitter subscription service that's reportedly in the works it's unclear when un deal. We'll be available. And a web site is holding 824 hour digital detox challenge snowfalls TV gaming computers or Smart devices. And it could Ernie 2400 dollars you also get a gift card. To put together a text free survival kit. Suggestions include writing paper to replace tax and those are attack whites have a great day.

