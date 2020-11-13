Transcript for High demand for Sony PlayStation 5

At today's tech bytes the high demand for the PlayStation five shoppers reported problems with online retailers including Wal-Mart. As gamers flocked to the web yesterday Sony released the new gaming console wal martz as their site experience slowness for a few minutes. But quickly caught up with the volume. A big step forward for South Korea's drunk taxi program. Bags of rice with real passengers during a test flight in Seoul city hopes to start using drugs transport emergency workers in 20/20 three. Then have a commercial service ready for the public two years later. And a new report on cell phone use shows Americans need to find some other hobbies did found on average. We'll spend nearly nine years of our lives. On those devices. Does protect bite have a great day and even better weekend.

