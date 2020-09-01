HS student discovers planet during NASA internship

More
The senior from Scarsdale, New York, was analyzing variations in the brightness of stars when he discovered the planet about 1,300 light-years away.
0:23 | 01/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for HS student discovers planet during NASA internship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The senior from Scarsdale, New York, was analyzing variations in the brightness of stars when he discovered the planet about 1,300 light-years away. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"68170541","title":"HS student discovers planet during NASA internship","url":"/Technology/video/high-school-student-discovers-planet-nasa-internship-68170541"}