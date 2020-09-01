Now Playing: HS student discovers planet during NASA internship

Now Playing: Twitter attempts to crack down on harassment

Now Playing: Facebook takes aim at deepfake videos

Now Playing: Potential cyber threats in aftermath of Iran strikes

Now Playing: CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump speaks at CES 2020

Now Playing: How do you fight the trolls online?

Now Playing: Uber and Hyundai partner for a network of air taxis

Now Playing: 5 ways to spot disinformation in your social media feed

Now Playing: Toilet paper robot swipes attention at CES

Now Playing: Concerns grow over threat to US and cyber space

Now Playing: Samsung plans new product rollout

Now Playing: Elon Musk’s high-tech underground loop system said to be completed by 2021

Now Playing: What to expect at CES 2020

Now Playing: Google helps fight breast cancer

Now Playing: Trump administration to ban some e-cigarette cartridges

Now Playing: Facebook removes misleading ads from site

Now Playing: ‘Murder Mystery’ was the most-viewed movie on Netflix this year

Now Playing: Cardiologist sues Apple over heart monitoring feature