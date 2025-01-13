Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin calls off debut launch of massive new rocket

The reusable New Glenn rocket marks the first major competitor to Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9, which has been launching payloads for more than a decade.

January 13, 2025

