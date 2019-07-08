Transcript for Juul launches Bluetooth-connected e-cigarettes

In today's tech bytes and jewel is launching a new Bluetooth connected east cigarette that requires users to be at least eighteen years old it connects to an android app that monitors are bait being adult users must go through an ID verification process. And the device lock so that no one else can use it. Amazon's self driving delivery robots are coming to Los Angeles suburb the six wheeled vehicles will be roaming the streets of Irvine and look at that they look like a picnic cooler on wheels and are about the same size. For now Amazon workers will accompany the rubles. And over and lift are admitting what cities have been saying for years they make traffic a lot work study found they accounted for more than 10% of vehicle miles and some major cities. In San Francisco traffic doubled. Over at what year period my goodness. And those are your tech bytes have a good run.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.