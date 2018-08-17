Transcript for Kroger testing driverless grocery delivery

In today's tech bikes Krueger is testing a driver list grocery delivery service in Arizona. The nation's largest grocery chain is teaming up with self driving car startup neuro for the service there is no minimum order but there is a flat delivery fee of five dollars and 95 cents. For the first time in iPhone history this second generation iPhone ten. May soon come equipped with its own stylist more than a decade after Steve Jobs famously said. If you need a salas you've already failed reports now suggest that the upcoming iPhone will be compatible with apple pencil. And just in time for the holiday shopping season Google is set to debut a Smart speaker with a video display. Reports suggest the new product will be similar to the Amazon echo show it's still likely to rely on voice commands but also enable users to play YouTube videos check their calendars and look at maps Izard tech by it.

