Transcript for Lyft helps to keep drivers employed

In today's tech bytes left is keeping drivers employed with the new on demand delivery service on its blog lifts as the new essential delivers program will drop off meals. Groceries and medical supplies the nonprofit groups and government agencies. For now the service is not available to individuals. Many American banks said their online operations ran into trouble Wednesday just as government stimulus payments for hitting accounts. Several blamed a vastly increased volume caused by so many people checking if their money had arrived. Those problems have been fixed and services restored. An apple has introduced a new less expensive version of its iPhone SE. The stripped down model starts at 400 dollars analysts say it comes at a perfect time with consumers looking to save money during this pandemic. Pre order starts Friday. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

