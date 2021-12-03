Transcript for Netflix cracks down on password sharing

And today's tech sites Netflix cracks down on house were sharing some users are being block of log in screen and being told that they need to be in the same household. As he account owner and Netflix as a new security measure is only being tested on some users write down. Below maps and making it easier for you to report new and missing rose instead of just dropping up and users can now drop the changes directly onto the map whether it's renaming a street or changing the direction prospect who will vet also missions before they're published. And the dating app bubble is offering a new feature called night and aimed at breaking the ice on virtual Bates. It allows users to play games for now those gains were limited to trivia questions but bubble hopes to add some other gains soon. Maybe we'll announce some monopoly. Have written a recommendation that they're tech bytes have a great day.

