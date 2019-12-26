Transcript for Sony says demand for sensors in 3-camera phones is too much keep up with

They expect bias that relives ran for camera phones this stretching Sony band that tech giant says it's running factories around the clock to produce centers for apple and Samsung devices. But apparently the holiday rush combined with more sensors in each boat is too much to keep up what. Call of duty modern warfare has released the holiday version of the game this version swaps the guns for snowball. The game's distributor aptly named blizzard says the wintry warfare is available only for few days. And finally many of us received a gift cards this holiday if you got to give carper a story never go to you can sell it on web sites like raised dot com or carpool dot com. But if you're keeping your gift card here's important tip register right away and changes security code to protect yourself. From hackers alike everything I got do you separate your yes. Those are tacked right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.