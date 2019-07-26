SpaceX launch sends 3D printer, supplies to ISS

More
A space capsule carrying a 3D printer to make human tissue and about 5,000 pounds of supplies is on its way to the International Space Station.
1:16 | 07/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SpaceX launch sends 3D printer, supplies to ISS

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"A space capsule carrying a 3D printer to make human tissue and about 5,000 pounds of supplies is on its way to the International Space Station.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"64578429","title":"SpaceX launch sends 3D printer, supplies to ISS","url":"/Technology/video/spacex-launch-sends-3d-printer-supplies-iss-64578429"}