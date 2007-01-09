Steve Jobs talks iPhone launch in 2007

More
January 9, 2007: Apple's personal device changed the way people communicate.
5:32 | 09/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steve Jobs talks iPhone launch in 2007

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57768506,"title":"Steve Jobs talks iPhone launch in 2007","duration":"5:32","description":"January 9, 2007: Apple's personal device changed the way people communicate.","url":"/Archives/video/steve-jobs-talks-iphone-launch-2007-57768506","section":"Archives","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.