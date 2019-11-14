Transcript for Techbytes, Nov. 14, 2019

It's a basic price FaceBook shutting down big accounts the company says it shut down more than five billion fake accounts as you're so far that's two billion more removed by the company. In 2018 in Fisher's numbers will likely grow because of next year's presidential election. Disney plus is putting up some big numbers in its first few days and is streaming service has. More than ten million subscribers is launching Tuesday that's compared to 158. Million subscribers for Netflix Disney won't give updated figures until early next year. Costco has confirmed that a 75 dollar coupon making it's a rout of social media. It's too good to be true Pasco posted a warning to customers alerting them that the coupon is a scam to get the coupon people are being asked to complete surveys and provide. Personal details such as name address and phone number so there sand. Don't do it too good to be true this checked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.