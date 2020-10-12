Transcript for Uber Connect expands its service to over 2,400 new locations

At today's tech five overs beefed up package delivery service Hoover connect is now available in more than 2400. New locations. Just in time to send holiday gifts emit this pandemic the service is also offering new features like same date contact free delivery. A massive Samsung television is hitting the market is being called the wall and it's 100 panic and says. For now Samsung is it revealing the price but it's expected to cost. More than 100000. Dollars the TV is to be sold in Korea before going global next year. At salesforce has teamed up with the air being beat elect one family sleepover. I get a sore all to themselves the winning family will be chosen through an online lottery the store was featured in the movie big among other films. We'll have that piano. Those protect bites have a great day.

