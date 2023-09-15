U.S. Space Force Alpha rocket streaks through sky

BLAST OFF: Firefly Aerospace successfully launched the U.S. Space Force Alpha rocket, deploying the Victus Nox spacecraft following a 24-hour notice, showcasing rapid response capabilities.

September 15, 2023

