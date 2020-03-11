Transcript for Walmart tosses plan to have robots scan shelves

In today's advice Wal-Mart causes its planned to have robots can shelve the retailers are reportedly ending its deal with a robotics company. That machines track inventory the Wall Street Journal says Wal-Mart found a more cost effective way to use humans for the job. And Colorado schools are using a device that tracks teachers as they move around their classes this little camera also pics of students' voices in class. Teachers say it's a good way to keep students were learning remotely feeling connected to the classroom. Baby shock has shot its way into the record books a catchy kitty it is now the most watched YouTube video of all time with more than seven billion views wrapped up for half billion of those isn't the start of the pandemic. They just crowned and death plus GL KY not a death but Seattle's. Baby shark WiMax because they are tech might have a great day do do do do.

