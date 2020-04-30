YouTube adds fact-checking notices to crack down on misinformation

More
YouTube is bringing fact-checking panels to the United States as part of its efforts to crack down on misinformation, especially in regard to the coronavirus.
1:00 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for YouTube adds fact-checking notices to crack down on misinformation
We. A I. Okay. We're. This. I. Need. News. A. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"YouTube is bringing fact-checking panels to the United States as part of its efforts to crack down on misinformation, especially in regard to the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70424849","title":"YouTube adds fact-checking notices to crack down on misinformation","url":"/Technology/video/youtube-adds-fact-checking-notices-crack-misinformation-70424849"}