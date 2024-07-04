Zuckerberg says Threads platform passes 175 million monthly active users mark

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the Threads platform has passed the 175 million monthly active users mark ahead of tomorrow's first anniversary of its launch.

July 4, 2024

