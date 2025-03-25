Pilot, 2 children rescued after good Samaritans spot crashed plane in icy Alaska lake

A small plane with a father and his two children crashed into an icy lake in Alaska, and a good Samaritan came to their rescue after surviving a night in frigid temperatures.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live