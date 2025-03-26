Teen shares deepfake porn nightmare generated by AI
Florida high school senior Lucy Adams says a family friend took pictures from her personal Instagram page and used them to make deepfake porn.
March 26, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump administration tries to downplay Signal security breach14 minutes ago
Trump administration’s plans for Social Security raise concerns13 minutes ago
VP Vance to join second lady in visit to Greenland1 hour ago
Wildfires raging in the Carolinas prompt evacuations1 hour ago
New video released of deadly New Mexico mass shooting1 hour ago
Asphyxiation ruled out as cause of death of Brett Gardner’s son1 hour ago
Growing calls for consumers to delete 23andMe data as company files for bankruptcy1 hour ago
Alleged victim in former Michigan coach hacking case speaks out1 hour ago
American couple held in Mexican prison over timeshare dispute1 hour ago
Consumer confidence hits 12-year low amid recession fears34 minutes ago
Exercise may halve risk of postpartum depression: Study21 minutes ago
Teen shares deepfake porn nightmare generated by AI2 hours ago
‘Demonic’ sea lions have Californians concerned2 hours ago
Kidnapped 6-year-old rescued by Kansas trooper during traffic stop2 hours ago
Alexander brothers facing sex crime allegations1 hour ago
Russia and Ukraine agree to limit attacks and halt strikes in Black SeaMar 25, 2025
White House says "no classified information" discussed in group chatMar 25, 2025
ACLU on deportation flights: ‘We're looking at a very dangerous situation’Mar 25, 2025
New York attorney general warns users to delete 23andMe dataMar 25, 2025
Pilot, 2 children rescued after good Samaritans spot crashed plane in icy Alaska lakeMar 25, 2025
Oscar-winning Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal reacts to being released by IsraelMar 25, 2025
Potential tariffs on Europe increase costs for US winemakersMar 25, 2025
Rep. Don Bacon on leaked war plans: ‘It puts at risk our troops’Mar 25, 2025
Gabbard, Ratcliffe insist Signal chat did not include classified informationMar 25, 2025
82-year-old fighting for return of benefits after being declared deadMar 25, 2025
What happens if the National Weather Service is privatized?Mar 25, 2025
Columbia student sues Trump after official says her permanent legal status is revokedMar 25, 2025
Many eligible smokers still miss lung cancer screening, study showsMar 25, 2025
Case of deported Venezuelans in the hands of appeals courtMar 25, 2025
FBI launches task force to investigate incendiary devices found at Tesla showroomMar 25, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022