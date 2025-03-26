Teen shares deepfake porn nightmare generated by AI

Florida high school senior Lucy Adams says a family friend took pictures from her personal Instagram page and used them to make deepfake porn.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live