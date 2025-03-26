‘Demonic’ sea lions have Californians concerned

Along the California coast, sea lions are getting poisoned by toxic algae -- causing them to act in a way some describe as "demonic."

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live