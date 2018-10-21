Transcript for 538's Nate Silver: 'It's hard to find a clear path for Democrats' to win Senate

Thanks to Paula for that. Now we're joined by Nate silver from 538 here to break down his team's latest forecast. How do you see the race in Texas? Cruz is up by 6 or 7 points. We give him an 80% chance of winning. Texas is a tricky state to poll. Beto would rely on hispanic voters, young voters. If every eligible voter in Texas turned out, it could be a close race. You could see him getting 47%, 48%. He needs 50 to win. We'll be seeing that number 80 a lot. Let's look at the senate forecast. We'll put it up. What do we have? 2-9 chance Democrats win control. 7-9 chance Republicans keep control. 79%. Yeah. It's not a coincidence it's similar to the Texas forecast. It's hard to find a clear path for Democrats right now. They have to win Texas, Tennessee or North Dakota. All behind right now. They're all behind in those races. If you have a good turn out, they're not so far behind. The 20% is a probability. The senate is a race by race driven forecast. The races that looked like toss ups before, Democrats have to sweep them all and win one that's a little more difficult. You probably need polls to be off overall like the way they were in 2016. Then you're talking about a path. The senate math is really tough. The Democrats take control, but you might even see the Republicans pick up seats? Yeah. It's at least as likely that the GOPs would gain sits. They could win three senate seats even in a world where they lose the house. The house, that's a flip side of the senate side. Let's put up those numbers. 6-7 chance the Democrats win. 1-7 chance Republicans keep control. There's the 85% chance that Democrats win control. That sounds bigger than it is, right? Yeah. If you were running a business and I told you there's a 15% chance that your key supplier won't make its delivery, you would treat that as a real world risk and would do things to hedge against it. You cannot circle 23 districts where Democrats will for sure win. Maybe 10, 12, 15 look very likely. However you have a field of 80, 90, maybe 100 pick ups mathematically. Probably the dice come up good enough for Democrats in those districts. There are not a lot of guarantees and the house is fought by a district by district level. And only a handful of seats where Democrats lose? It really is the mirror image of the senate. Democrats have so much exposure in the senate. Democrats are kind of in a no lose situation. Democrats might have four or five seats they can lose versus 100 GOP seats in play. Anywhere from a 20-seat gain if Democrats have a disappointing night up to 50, 60 seats if the turn out is high. What are the X factors that increase the uncertainty? It's turn out. Turn out is difficult to forecast. The fact that you have a lot of districts have not had competitive races in a long time are more difficult to forecast there than like in a state like Florida. We have two weeks to go. I would not put it past us to have another surprise or two in trumpian news cycles. Nate silver, thank you very much. Round table is coming up. We're live in Mexico where a

