Transcript for 'Well (Biden's) right. I'm not Barack Obama. And neither is he': Pete Buttigieg

Pete buttigieg doesn't think much of the vice president's record. Let's compare. Despite pressure from the NRA, Joe Biden passed the assault weapons ban in congress and even when public pressure mounted against him, former mayor fired the first African-American police chief of South Bend and then he forced out the African-American fire chief, too. We're electing a president. What you've done matters. There's that latest attack from former vice president Joe Biden against our next guest, mayor Pete buttigieg. Welcome to "This week." We just heard from vice president Biden on the program. Listening to him over the last 24 hours, he seems to be boiling down his message from 1988 I know Barack Obama, Barack Obama is a friend of mine. Pete buttigieg is no Barack Obama. Well, he's right. I'm not Barack Obama. Neither he is. This isn't 2008, it's 2020. This election is about where our country is headed next and of course how to defeat Donald Trump. What I'm offering right now, and the reason I think we have been able to succeed so far, building a sense of belonging, pulling together a coalition that not only will defeat Donald Trump but by a big enough margin to send trumpism into the history books. That coalition doesn't include a sizable amount of black voters and the point that vice president Biden is making, you don't get overwhelming support from black voters you can't win the nomination and the presidency. I'll have to work to earn that vote just as I did in south Bend. I was returned to office by a multiracial coalition. The voters who know me best in the African-American community. Now, I know especially heading into the south, I'm now getting a second look from a lot of voters who frankly weren't sure we were competitive in the first place. But now know how important we're prepared to build a campaign that calls everybody in, that will defeat Donald Trump and that's exactly the work we're doing. This is about belonging both within our campaign and across our country. You seemed to be taken aback when linsey Davis challenged you about arrests for African-Americans for marijuana possession in South Bend. Do you have a better job of owning your record in south Bend? Look, when you're a mayor you're not just calling for good things to happen, you have to be on the ground figuring it out. And when it comes to the systemic disparity in arrests and incarceration rates when it comes to marijuana, South Bend hasn't been immune. You no as I quick to point out, black residents in South Bend had a lower arrest rate for drug charges than in the state. But it went up over your tenure as mayor. Yes, there were ups and downs in the arrest rates. We own that, because that's part of the story of our city. It's part of a story of a country that must legalize marijuana and end these kind of disparities once and for all. We made tremendous progress in the city of South Bend. Of course, we didn't resolve all of these issues. What we we've got to do now is, have a national effort and use the power of the presidency to reverse the harms of the incarceration policies that I have seen traumatize a generation of kids with incarcerated parents. What's the number one thing you would do in the white house January 20th, 2021? We need to have a systemic to dismantling in racism. The Douglas plan, not only about criminal justice reform, taking federal action to lead the way in decarcerating this country. Making sure that not everybody's going to start a business, basic economic policies about raising wages. We got to have economic empowerment, criminal legal system reform. And political empowerment. Part of the reason, decision after decision is made in a way that harms communities of color is that there has been systemic suppression of voters of color. We need a votes rights act. So the voter suppression we have seen can't stand. Let's talk about Bernie Sanders, attacked by name. For the first time yesterday, saying you have billionaires by a dozen contributing to your campaign and getting a lot of money from pharmaceutical CEO S. Can't bring real change. As a matter of fact, we sued pharmaceutical companies for what they did to our community in the opioid crisis. I'm putting took the campaign that's going to defeat president trump. The trump campaign raised 25 million bucks in one day, and if somebody wants to donate to a campaign, and I'm going to raise their taxes, fine, we need to accept and encourage and welcome help from everybody who's a part of this cause. And by the way, I tely very heavily on grassroots donations. People contribute to peteforamerica.com. The average is under 40 bucks. Someone like the mayor of south Bend doesn't become a major presidential candidate as an establishment powerhouse, we're here because we built a movement and that's what's going to carry us to the white house. I was surprised Friday night that you didn't take on the issue of socialism directly, given what president trump is going to do with that. Do you believe, I asked vice president Biden this question, do you believe the Democrats can defeat Donald Trump if they have to defend socialism? I think it will be lot harder. The bigger concern I have is, further divide the country. Either you're for the revolution or a status quo. Most of us don't see where we fit in that picture. At this moment, we have historic American majority, the need to get rid of Donald Trump, most Americans want higher wages, want corporations to pay their fair share, want universal health care, action on climate change, gun violence. We have a historic majority that we're going to need not only to win but govern. Let's hold together and not blow up that majority. One of the things we're seeing here in New Hampshire, Democrats are uncertain about which way to go. Some polls show up 40% still deciding in this last 48 hours. I ran into a voter yesterday who's trying to decide between Bernie Sanders and Pete buttigieg, you seem pretty different to me. But how do you convince that voter to pick you over Bernie Sanders? If we're talking about a voter interested in Progressive change, my message is, I'd be the most Progressive president we'd had in a half century. I'm calling everyone into a sense of belonging that will unite Democrats who had been at our side all along and some independents and even some Republicans who know we need a different president. That's how we're going to win and that's how we're going to govern. In a moment where our country is frightening polarizing and divided we'll need some healing in the name of our values. Elizabeth Warren is up next. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.