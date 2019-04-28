Transcript for 'Biden's the most difficult' Democrat for Trump to run against: Chris Christie

Senator Joseph Biden of Delaware chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee will today announce that he is a candidate for the presidency the knock on Joseph Biden. Is that he is long on inspirational speeches and short on specific. Us troops. Now are not true Charlie have I've been a senator for fifteen years. I've been deeply involved in international as well as domestic issues. And I am I anxious and ready as they say the trade do have my record examines the the bike you're gonna announce on Wednesday that you are in. The race and the eight other candidates are specifically for me David Letterman if the first test 25 words or less why should Democrats nominate him. Because I think the president is Douglas and the people. Joseph Biden. NASA's third run for president just on Thursday saw this first Prius tries and 872000. Several talk about that now that chief political analyst Matthew Dowd. Thank you Maine coast Megan McCain cohost of the view push unity Joseph Biden on Friday. Chris Christie forming a govern on ABC news contributor and a manner renteria cherub emerge American sport female democratic candidates served as national political director. The Clinton 2016. Campaign says. And that lets a lid let's assess the third roll out interest in choice by Joseph Biden announce it in a video. It's taking Charlotte's fell straight on going straight president tried. It's as I was question those clips from it seems like there's. Biden comment that comes every twenty years from now or in the new round of the Biden comment. Com I thought first his his campaign video and everything he said in that which was a fight for the soul of America I think is very good. I think it does abroad dramatic for this he obviously raised a ton of money. In the first day or two following that I think he's still rusty. I'm as you can see in some of his answers and related to Anita Hill and he still hasn't come up with a clear concise. What many view as an apology is in his role. In that. I think so this race sense of this before it's going to be very nonlinear. And it's there's not to be lanes everybody keeps talking about who's got this plane has got that titans got this. It's me a little bit like a golf tournament where its New York to say longer haters gonna win on the got it cuts best is the one who can do it the best in all aspects of their game and I think they'll buy. And starts off as a slight front runner. We have to see what aspects of his game are still strong and and and how you perform at a time he did seem to make a bet amended that. On this divide among Democrats and look at for Kennedy created you most on the issues or someone who's most likely be truck he seemed to be making bad. On the latter that that's what people are looking for. You know -- my feeling on this when you look at it is every single candidate makes a feel better. And there's no doubt that he brings a wealth of experience there's no doubt that he brings foreign policy knowledge. And at the end of it I agree it's not going to be Linear but when you see candidates come into the kind of talent expert periods he has it makes everyone better and that's. What's great about democratic party's platform right now and all the time we have to get to learn these candidates. And I will say it was incredibly Smart to come out reminding Democrats who they are in terms of being stronger together to stomp out hate particularly given the news we just. Think Joseph Joseph Biden as your senator and even university Delaware race where he was and we and we both graduated from Aaron and we did a lot of work for the university together -- known him. I would literally since I was in college here's I think the big question. Who's Joseph Biden going to be easier to be John McCain. And he's going to be the person can learn from past campaigns. End and win. Or is not who's he going to be easy going to be the guy who can just never learns and I think that's really the question. Can Joseph Biden evolved at this point to not be a loser like he was the last two times he ran and let's face it those campaigns were flame outs. Both in and it mean 88 and in 2008. Deal. One candidate. You know by John McCain ran in 2000 lost George W. Bush stayed with it learn things from that campaign became better candidate in two 'cause they got the nomination. Is that Joseph Biden's going to be where's Joseph Barton who the guy who just cut and that rewards unit. Chance to interview him on Friday. On the beauty has put some questions are on Anita Hill. On the allegations about inappropriate touching how did you find him up close what was your impression. I'm very by SS I think everyone knows it will say they his biggest problem is gonna be going up against the radical left in the primary it's not people like me but they do think. His campaign was Smart enough to understand that the these audiences predominantly women and I do believe the women's vote up I'll cross. All races all generations is going to be the me make or break in this upcoming election. I found him warm Jill be all the kind of Joseph Biden at a time when grief and that's in a way that really sort of translates to people's hearts. Adding to questions that need to Helen his quote inappropriate touching which is not something I had ever considered a really big issue it. If it's ending I don't know if it's a huge issue in studios like this or if it's actually type of thing in Pennsylvania and you know rural Delaware and places in the middle of the country. I I never really know what that's as much of an issue as it is for people like I've. Doesn't seem to be so far at least at least at least on the touching but and that I was surprised I think you think you're right I think that the vice president Chisholm empathy. On the view that answer on Anita Hill did seen. Like he couldn't figure out a way to bring it. Oh well planned well. You would think it's so there was three questions you'd prep Joseph Biden for going into anything and needed help that we want to and that's what I didn't get about why wasn't there a clear answer. And maybe the reason is is there's not a clear answer maybe they were answer is it was a different time I was conducting these hearings in a totally different moment in America. And I thought I did what I was supposed to do but I don't think he's craps fully west. How where he was then. And where America is today and I think that goes to the question that did governor said which is. Is thinking of if he ran the same campaign in it was a sinking into in 1988 in 2080 would lose is can he meet America. I think it brings in the question and this is it can you make a virtue out of saying you've learned I don't understand what would be so hard like a saint. Wish I could've done better at it I did I made some mistake. Listen the politics of I'm sorry could you. Are difficult are controversial they always are. No doubt every single campaign goes through these moments of how do you say lessons learned how do you stand sari and some of this is a new campaign and the candidate learning. What can I say how does it work and really connecting with people and so. This is true he is gonna have to go learning curve and we're gonna see it firsthand we've got a lot of time to be self. This brood trumps the sort of Sicilian singularly should never apologized. What keeps certainly believes that I don't think that's really works for almost anybody else. Remember any announce he's that we make between any other candidate and Donald Trump I think fail. Because he's just so completely different. And I believe it's because people don't hold them the same standards that holding a real student of the same expectations weren't so he doesn't really change every know he doesn't change during key. He I would I've always believed that he is unique unto himself at this period of time I don't think he changes everything. And at city ever think that Joseph Biden's hugest risk is he's Jeb Bush. His biggest risk is does that mean well he's the guy comes out the firmer early he's got enormous history he's got associations like Joseph Biden does what Barack Obama and others. Who lift him. Bomb but can he believes someone who addresses today's needs jab I think never understood the political times we were in. And he never changed and adjusted will Joseph Biden changed and adjusted these times we will be someone who has mats that speaks to the concerns of democratic primary voters now and that ultimately general election voters will remember the elect Donald chart three years ago. Well no disrespect Jeb Bush I would make argument that Joseph Biden is endlessly more charismatic than than Jeb Bush was an is a completely different time. I think if Biden can go out running on healing uniting. Platform I think running against trump in that time right now. Is something that could work especially with women there's a bunch of women that just couldn't pull the trigger. For Hillary Clinton 54% a white woman couldn't end up voting for Hillary Clinton I think if he can gain back women in this country which is a huge vulnerability for president Chubb and his administration. Actually do think it could be a winning pat if the democratic primary voters like it or not I have no idea because. Has there been able to go to our placard your show Friday I mean. He did not look to me like a guy who was ready to appeal to those voters and what are saying is he can't be the same guy he's bidding yeah you're. You have to act audience clapper him like Jeb Bush and George I think the times when did did Donald Trump's I'm sorry I mean if I were designing a strategy for candidates are success in 20/20 is do everything opposite of what. President trump is because if if the candidates are they're not gonna go along with think oh I like. My version of Donald Trump you have to do everything totally strategically opposite of that and I think one of the mistakes politicians made. George W. Bush made this tonight work for him Barack Obama made this at times is they think saying I'm sorry it's a sign of weakness and saying I'm sorry I made a mistake. Is a sign of strength and the American public as you know with Bill Clinton. Rewards you and that and that gets to mixing question and over that this when you who is the. The most anti trump in the democratic field I think is it was a David actress and here the voters are looking for an antidote to the president. That is seen is that people that are charged because of generational of the way he talks letting Jesus is Joseph Biden. Because of the experiences and Elizabeth Warren because she's a woman what do what do we think the answer there is so. I think everyone has are stranded being anti anti trumpet but the cherry says. That was what was interesting about the video is it puts it squarely in the middle that he is taking this fight to trop. And I think that's what makes it interesting and by the way there's been a lot of time for candidates to see. Trumpet how he responds back I mean when we learn twice sixteen was no. Jim this is new for Jeb Bush it's no longer new warning more candidates now have been thinking through this and I think you saw that in that video coming right Adam and not letting them stop. One of the big questions to the Democrats Chris is going to be how they take on the economy. We saw those economic numbers come out on and on Friday 3.2 percent growth. Listen you know it is very much like the old Mike Tyson saying right everybody's got a plan for the get punched in the face. And and Donald Trump is it you know is I can tell you for having done myself. It's a very different phenomenon running against him and I think that a recount as much time to study it is they want. Indiana Democrats have to look for someone who is absolutely authentic. I think the biggest key to this race is authenticity. With the American people want to see opposite Donald Trump is somebody who's completely comfortable rooms skin when it reports to pick out what hurts more confrontational. Or whether it's less confrontational. BZ be truck they have to look completely comfortable and what I saw on Friday and and I like. Vice President Biden no sugar set for thirty years. But I didn't see somebody who's comfortable yet in this in this current environment we got to the Democrats after somebody's coupled up no chance this. On Monday new EC no chance but one of the other big questions is that the economy is in said right at the top it's just so strong. Right now apparently so strong enough. Low unemployment stock market record highs lots of growth. If the president still below 40% that's the thing about this the economy Baghdad could indicated the counting up and I've economy numbers show two things I think first is. All of these indicators don't necessarily reflect how an average American feels about their finances in their daily life to pay so while the economic indicators are good. Much part of the middle class doesn't feel like it's change for them. The other party is is Democrats have to figure out how to talk about this in a time of those eight economic indicators are good in other are part of the country's not getting served. But Republicans have a real problem which is the last time an economy was this good. The president had a job approval rating twenty points higher than president dropped so the question is why is he underperforming a good economy so badly. He's at forty to 41 then ABC poll shows and 3039%. If you go into an election. Like in Ronald Reagan was at those same numbers today but what happened was the economy grew for the next year and a half and his numbers ended up in the high fifties Donald Trump is in the low forties with a good economy. It giving it can really help him is sick Democrats end up going radically parlux focusing on the green new deal all on impeachment election on late term abortion and isn't a tepid things it will make voters in the middle of the country and Republicans like me we're very disenfranchised in the party right now. Run for the hell's and I think when you see town halls. Where that Bernie Sanders can't even say whether or not he thinks the Boston bomber should have the right to vote he'd like me think that's absolutely crazy and they do you think that will be to struggle getting through Democratic Party without becoming so radicalized on the. Our poll shows that did not a lot of appetite for impeachment and that's right and I think there's going to be a question in the Democratic Party on on what to do on impeachment but I have to say if we look at what happened in 2018. The focus on. Really talking about health care talking about the issues worked in the economy was great and two and so I think what Democrats have to do they've got to look at what happened in 2018. Work from that women Wear big part of that 60% of those seats were flipped by women. And so we're gonna you know we're gonna see that there's a study to be had a 128 team and I think that's where Democrats and focus. Let's remember that presidential elections are different because there binary choice. As well Megan set before. You're 54% of of white women could not vote for Hillary Clinton. Pump these become a primary true so will we see trumpet in in the high thirties low forties wherever report you look at. That's trump. Just alone. This race is going to be troubled person someone else and I'd suggest that Megan's right if its charm purses Bernie Sanders. If it's trump vs Elizabeth Warren someone who's taking the country way left. If those numbers are gonna change. Well I think I've said I think by and most difficult god for him to run against if Biden can make its way through the primary and stay on the rails. Joseph Biden has to stay on the rails to be candidate he's the toughest problem. All of this is that we if we talked about all the same things in 2015 about the same things he's all like can't hurt feelings and campaign reveals her the first debates hearing in June the next debates after that are in July we're gonna know a lot more about performance of these candidates and colleagues speak the American public eye doesn't do today that's not accurate guess.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.