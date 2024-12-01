The Breakdown: GOP’s narrow House majority presents governing challenge

ABC News Washington Bureau Chief & Political Director Rick Klein breaks down the slim Republican margin in the 119th Congress on“This Week.”

December 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live