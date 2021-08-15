Transcript for I don't buy that the 2020 census is good news for Democrats: Nate Silver

The first district level 2020 census results were released Thursday, showing the white portion of the population declined for the first time as hispanic and Asian populations boomed. It showed growth in U.S. Cities and suburbs, setting off redirecting battles that could determine which party controls the house of representatives after the 2022 midterms. Who has the upper hand? Here's Nate silver. It's true that the united States is becoming more urban and more racially diverse. What a that means politically isn't so straightforward. The voting preferences of groups are not static. No racial group votes as a monolith. Democrats for example went from having 71% of the hispanic vote in 2016 to 63% in 2020. The white share of the population is declining, but still the majority. Keep in mind the state that represents in 2020 an election year when Democrats just barely won the congress and under performed in Iowa where 62% of voters were whites without college degrees. Just as important, it matters where those voters are Democrats tend to be in urban areas. Mostly in coastal states. While California is very blue, and very diverse, Arkansas and Massachusetts in the latest data is still 68% nonhispanic white. Of course Arkansas gets just as many senators as California. Republicans have control of the redirecting process in 43% of congressional districts as compared to 17% for Democrats. The rest are nonpartisan or split. This week's news will help Democrats in New York where dps Democrats run redirecting and their growth could help eliminate redirecting upstate. Still analysts suggest that redirecting will help Republicans gain six seats bottom line, I don't buy the demographics are destiny. Thank you, Nate. That's all for us today. Thank you for sharing part of your Sunday with us. Check out "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.