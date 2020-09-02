Transcript for 'The coalition of billionaires is not … going to carry us over the top': Sen. Warren

better position than Bloomberg to beat president trump? The way we build democracies going forward is, not billionaires reaching in their own pockets or people sucking up to billionaires, the way we build is, we have a grassroots movement funded from the grassroots up. Let me tell you why I'm the best candidate to take trump on. Start with, I have workable and achievable plans to deal with all of the toughest challenges facing this country and I will get it done. See Mike Bloomberg looking ahead to supertuesday. We're joined by senator Elizabeth Warren. Thanks for joining us again this morning. I don't want to talk about mayor Bloomberg just yet. The question for you, how do you get to super Tuesday? Third place in Iowa, right now you're behind the two front-runners? What's your strategy to get there? So, look, I don't think in terms of strategy but the opportunity to get out and talk about the things people really care about. I have been doing town halls and taking on unfiltered questions really for a year now and things that people ask about, they ask about cancelling school loans, whether or not we can do universal child care and universal pre-k and whether we can expand social security payments by a couple hundred bucks, want to know how that would work. I have plans for all of those. You talked about that in Iowa, huge organization in Iowa, a big organization here in new Hampshire, if you can't crack the top two here, no one has gotten the nomination. Look, the way I see this is, it's going to be a long campaign. When I made the decision not to spend 75% of my time raising money from billionaires and corporate executives and lobbyists, it meant I had more time to go around the countries. I have been to 31 states to do town halls. We have built a campaign to go the distance. And that's what I think is going to happen here. You know, you've been making the case against the candidates who are taking money from billionaires, you've been making it all through the campaign. We just had mayor buttigieg on, he made no apologies saying it's important to build the biggest coalition that you can. The coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going to carry us over the top. The way I see it right now is that we have a government that works great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. That's been true for decades. It's gotten worse and worse. We now have companies like Amazon and Eli Lilly and Halliburton that report billions of dollars in profits, pay nothing in taxes. Meanwhile, somebody has to keep this government running, so they pay their taxes so the roads are paved, the bridges still work. People, Democrats and Republicans, get that they're getting the short end of the stick, and what's the reason for that? It's corruption. It's a Washington -- it's a bunch of billionaires that make big campaign contributions or reach in their own pockets like Michael Bloomberg does -- here's the thing, if it's going to take sucking up to billionaires or being a billionaire to get the democratic nomination to run for president, all I can say is, buckle up, America, it the government will work better for billionaires and even worse for everybody else -- I read this weekend, you had to pull back your advertising in Nevada and South Carolina because you don't have the funds to go forward if you don't do better here. But look at the question you're asking, you're really putting democracy out here on the line. I believe in democracy and that's why I decided I was going to be build this as a grassroots movement and make this system better. Because, right now, we have Washington where in theory everybody has the same voice. But, billionaires, they may own more shoes and more cars than the rest of us, but they shouldn't own a bigger piece of our democracy, and so as long as they can do that's how it is, the things we want to see get done don't get done. More than 90% of Americans want to see us pass some basic sensible gun legislation, but we can't even get a vote in the United States senate, why? Because the gun industry blocks it. Huge numbers of people want to see us pass legislation to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. All those democratic candidates stand on stage and say, they're going to do that. But it never happens. Why? Because the pharmaceutical industry doesn't want it and they have more power in Washington, and you can go industry by industry, why do we spend so much money on defense? Maybe one of the reasons is the secretary of defense is a former lobbyist of seven years for one of the biggest defense industries. This is corruption. And we got a chance in 2020 to turn that around. One of the other reasons is, the Republicans control the senate right now. Joe Biden was making the case that it's going be much, much harder for the Democrats to take control of the senate if there's a democratic social itself at the top. You didn't take that on Friday. Look, I'm not -- I believe in markets. This is what I talk about all the time. There are areas where markets don't work, like in healthcare and in education. But there are a lot of areas where markets do work. That's what creates opportunity and grow wealth, but markets need rules. Markets without rules are theft. So, it's a big part of what I'm running on. I want to see an America of opportunity. And that means we need a market economy, which means, it's going to be a market economy that's fair and that everybody gets to play. We need a president who's willing to enforce our antitrust laws, which I'm ready to do. A lot of Democrats across the country watch this "This week." They watched the chaos and confusion in Iowa. They watched president trump's state of the union address Tuesday, they see these new jobs numbers. The president's approval rating going up to 49%, according to Gallup, saying he'll win again. Can you give them hope? Yes, I hear people talk about the race against Donald Trump may be unwinnable. I've been winning unwinnable fights all of my life, I won the fight to get a consumer agency, the cfpb. I won the fight to hold corporate executives accountable. Got the CEO of Wells Fargo fired not long ago. I won the fight to take back a senate seat from a popular incumbent Republican. You know, in fact, I'm the only one in the race now who has beaten an incumbent Republican in the last 30 years. The way I look at this, these races are unwinnable or that person can't win, right until you jump in the fight, you persist and you win. That's what I'm going to do. On the of campaigning ahead. Thank you for joining us. Thank you. 