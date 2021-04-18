Transcript for Exclusive: Blinken defends Biden's Refugee Cap & Afghanistan Exit

Secretary of state entity blink and thanks for being with us. Mr. secretary you've heard the reaction from the generals who commanded troops in Afghanistan including the former chairman of the joint chiefs. And David Petraeus who went on to become CIA director who say this will leave America more vulnerable to terrorist threats. With Joseph Sanford saying it would also have a catastrophic. Affect in Afghanistan itself your reaction. Look at Martha I just got back from from from Kabul and met with the president Donnie. Met with other leaders there. That was just after coming from from NATO meeting all of our allies and across the board I heard support for the the president's decision. And and the path ahead. Here's the here's Israeli and and by the way I have great respect for. General Petraeus the general comfort. And and others but we had a very deliberate and fully informed a process leading up decision by the president. And the fact is this. We went to Afghanistan twenty years ago and we went because we were attacked on 9/11. And we went to take on those who attacked us on 9/11. And to make sure that Afghanistan would not again become a haven. For terrorism directed at that the United States or any of our allies and partners. And we achieve the objectives that we set out to achieve al-Qaeda has been. Significantly degrade its capacity conduct an attack against the United States now from Afghanistan is not there. And of course Osama bin Laden was brought to justice ten years ago. So the president felt that as we're looking at that the world now we have to look at it through the prism 20/20 one not 2000. The terrorism threat is moved two to other places. And we have other very important items on our agenda. Including the relationship with China including dealing with everything from climate change that to call that and that's what we have to focus our our energy and resources. Back to that point you know I've I've heard for decades in military talk about how hard it was to train Afghan forces asking for more time in more time. But there's also the argument that clearing out. All of our forces leaves us with intelligence gaps you had the new CIA end it's CIA director saying there was simply a fact. That our intelligence capability. Will diminish do you agree with that what you do about it. Well I think if you look at the the full statement including from the CIA director bill burns and also what you've heard from. The national security visor and others we will have the means two see if there is a resurgence of re emergence. Of a terrorist threat from Afghanistan will be able to see that. In in real time with time to to take action and we're gonna be repositioning. Our forces and our assets to make sure that we guard against potential emergence by the way that's column on in the agreement reached by the proper administration. With the telethon is also committed. Not to allow al-Qaeda or other terrorist groups that might target the United States to revert. We're gonna get your stuff yourself upset you know trust that house well that's exactly why we're gonna make sure that we have. Assets. Appropriately in place to see this coming if it comes again. To see it and to be able to what the deal would this is again a very different world from the one. We we have in 2001 we have different capabilities. Different assets and I think a greater ability to see something coming with time to do something about it. But look the other thing is this. We are very much invested in trying to pursue the peace process for Afghanistan to bring the parties together to see if they can come to some kind of political settlement. Ultimately it is in no one's interest in Afghanistan whether it's the Taliban or anyone else it's certainly not the people of Afghanistan. For the country to descend once again. Into civil war into a long war. And if the Talabani is going to participate in some fashion. In governance if it wants to be were internationally recognized if it doesn't want to be a pariah it's going to have to engage in the political process and our goal ultimately. Is an Afghanistan that finds a just and durable settlement to this conflict that has been going on. For four decades and in that situation that environment terrorism is less likely to emerge. I want to go back to the Taliban again and talk about women and girls in Afghanistan we talked to many people about that. The Director of National Intelligence says the Taliban is likely to attempt to retake power by force if sweetly. And right now in some of the Taliban held areas you have young woman you know girls who are who are beaten there's no chance for an education why. Is that acceptable. It's not acceptable and when I was in Kabul. I'd met with some extraordinary. Women. Who is leading is is a mayor a member parliament. Youth activists. And doing other things and what what they've done. With our support is is quite remarkable I think Afghanistan in many ways is a transform society. But again here's here's the thing no one starting with the Taliban has an interest in in in going back to a civil war because. I think what everyone recognizes there's no military resolution to the to the conflict so. If they start something up again were they're going to be an off in the long war that's gotten their interest either. Second we're gonna be continuing to support the Afghan security forces we trained more than 300000. Over the years and it's that it's it's it's a strong force it's gonna continue. To have international support including ours we're going to be engaged in the peace process to see if we can move this in a better direction and the final thing is this I want to repeat it. If the Taliban has any expectation. Getting any international acceptance of not being treated as a pariah it's going to have to respect. The rights of women and girls any country. That moves backwards on that the trust repress the bull not. Have that international recognition will not have that international status and indeed we will take action to to mixture to the best of our ability. They can't do that. And and I want to move on to refugees the Biden administration is poised to break a major promise to increase the number of refugee admissions to 62000. Calling it unlikely. Instead signing an emergency presidential determination that keeps the cap at 151000. Which was president Trout historic. Low number Refugees International president Eric Schwartz at the president's decision to reaffirm. The refugee admissions calling. Ceiling of his predecessor is deeply disappointing now I know on Friday the White House sat. There was some confusion with that and and will talk about it again in May can you please clear that up is the cap on. And how far could it go. So mark so one of the biggest problems we face was inheriting a broken system. And the refugee system that that that we found. Was not and a place did not have the the resource is the means. To effectively process as many people as we hoped but what we've done now what the president is done now inciting. The initial directive is to make sure we can start the process of actually bringing. Bringing people in and beyond that listing. Restraints. And in that the previous administration and impose so it no one for example from from Africa or the Middle East could come and that. I don't know what you've done and that but it how many. Refugees do you think we'll be let in. This year and if you don't make that 62000. Will there be a 125000. Next year which what's your co. I think what the president as in the White House is set today. Is that based on what we've now seen from. In terms of the parents and being able to vote to look at what was in place what we could put in place how quickly we can put in place. It's going to be very hard to meet the the 62000 this fiscal year but. We're gonna be revisiting this over the the coming weeks I think they'll be in an an additional directive. Coming out in the middle of may. And work but the good news is we're now starting and were able to start to bring people in who've been in the pipeline and weren't able to come in that is starting today. And greenery is that it a 125000. Mixture is that it go look the president's been clear about where he wants to go but we have to be. You know. Focused on what were able to do one were able to do it. Okay thanks so much for joining us this ice part mr. secretary thanks Travis.

