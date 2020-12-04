1-on-1 with FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn

More
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn is interviewed on "This Week."
7:28 | 04/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:28","description":"FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn is interviewed on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"70107378","title":"1-on-1 with FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn","url":"/ThisWeek/video/fda-commissioner-dr-stephen-hahn-70107378"}