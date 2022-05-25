'Every indication' Uvalde shooter was troubled, 'full of rage': Pierre Thomas

ABC News' chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and former DHS Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism John Cohen discuss the ongoing investigations into the Uvalde shooting on "This Week."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live