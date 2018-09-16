Latest on Florence's impact on North Carolina

More
ABC News' Eva Pilgrim and North Carolina Emergency Management Director Michael Sprayberry provide an update on the situation in North Carolina on "This Week."
5:38 | 09/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest on Florence's impact on North Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57857503,"title":"Latest on Florence's impact on North Carolina","duration":"5:38","description":"ABC News' Eva Pilgrim and North Carolina Emergency Management Director Michael Sprayberry provide an update on the situation in North Carolina on \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/latest-florences-impact-north-carolina-57857503","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.