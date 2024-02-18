Nikki Haley on whether Trump would support her as GOP nominee: ‘I highly doubt it’

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews presidential candidate Nikki Haley on “This Week.”

February 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live