Transcript for 'We better not screw this up': Sen. Amy Klobuchar to Dems on impeachment

It's in conceivable to me that there would be 67 votes to remove the president from office. A number of democratic senators are running for president. I'm sure they'll be excited to sit here and not say anything during this trial. Hopefully we'll work our way through and finish it and not too lengthy a process. There is senator Mitch Mcconnell on a possible senate trial for the impeachment of president trump. We're joined by one of those senators he was talking about running for democratic Amy klobuchar joins us this morning. Thanks, George. That sounded like a little bit of a threat there. I'm sure they want to sit in their chairs and be quiet? Does that make you think the Republicans will move towards the idea of a long trial for political reasons? I don't know. The latest word is they wanted a shorter one. What's important to the nation is that we hear the evidence and it's a fair trial. I will say when you were talking earlier with the panel, I'm struck by the fact you go back to the basics which is the founding fathers, James Madison, at that constitutional convention who said the impeachment articles should be included in the constitution because he feared that an American president could betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power. That's what it is about. That's what you heard in the moving testimony of the career diplomats, these career military people who served under Republican and democratic presidents who are making it clear they thought this was fundamentally wrong. That was the witness testimony this week. Have you seen enough evidence to date for this to go to trial? Yes. I made this very clear that I think this is an impeachable offense. All of the senators including our Republican colleagues will have to make this decision. One of the really good points made earlier was the point you can't close your eyes to this. You think back to watergate they didn't close their eyes when a paranoid president who was up for election and looking for dirt on a political opponent got involved in having people break into an office and steal information on their opponents from a filing cabinet. This is a global version of watergate where a president is trying to get dirt on a political opponent from a world leader. That's basically what happened here. That's the case we'll be making. One of the questions going forward is what witnesses you'll hear from. Your Republican colleague on the senate judiciary committee, Lindsey graham, has made it a point he wants to hear from the whistle-blower. I will not allow a trial in the senate to go forward unless the whistle-blower goes forward. Even though they're offering hearsay, they're the one that started this. I want to know if there was any relationship between the whistle-blower, the CIA and Biden or anyone else to make him Do you think they should force the whistle-blower to come forward? No. I think senate grassley has been clear on this. The provision in the law is for the whistle-blower to come forward with information and you don't want to mess with that. The whistle-blower had limited secondhand information. Now in front of the nation people testified under oath who had firsthand information about the fact that the president made the call and very specifically tied it with dirt on a political opponent. I think that would be a serious mistake. As for other witnesses, that will be determined after we see what is brought over from the house. I think the bigger issue is the American people see this right now. They're listening to it. I'm sure they'll be talking about it at Thanksgiving. They want a check on this president. They want an economic check. People are dealing with pharmaceutical prices out of control, college prices. They also want a patriotism check and a value check. Look at the voters in Kentucky and Virginia. They said enough is enough. They switched the house and senate, state house in Virginia and elected a new governor in Kentucky. As Democrats, as we go into the presidential race, George, we better not screw this up. We right now have with us a fired up base, but also independents and moderate Republicans. Any danger going forward this could help trump? There's some national poling showing support for impeachment has ticked down. There's conflicting evidence among national polls that the Republican base is hardening. Might be getting some independents on the question of impeachment. Are you concerned you go forward, there's impeachment and there's a senate trial, he's acquitted and it helps the president? No. You had those elections taking place in the shadow of the impeachment hearings. We have a constitutional duty. That's why those young new house members came forward with their military background and said enough is enough. We can't have a president using his position to advance his interest. The third reason, this is part of a pattern. Put the impeachment aside. This is a president who is constantly, George, putting his political interests, his partisan interests, his private interests in front of the country. He went down to mar-a-lago and after he signed his tax bill said to his friends "I just made you a lot richer." There's a much bigger argument and the American people understand this. You had a couple strong debate performances. We heard Nate silver say there's an opening for a candidate like you. I remember what Dan Nagle says about the Iowa caucus. Organize, organize and get hot late. If you're sitting as a juror in a senate trial for six days a week, is it possible for you to do what you need to do in Iowa? Yes. Again, I have a constitutional duty. That has to come first. We're moving up in Iowa. We're doubling our offices. We're adding staff, the same in New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. People are starting to get to know me. They're starting to understand what I said from the beginning. I'm not running for chair of the democratic national committee. I'm running for president of the United States. I'm someone that always looks people in the eye. I tell them the truth. I think that's what we need. We need someone who has bold ideas. One of the things we've learned in the debates there's no monopoly on bold ideas. My argument from the beginning that we don't want to kick 149 million Americans off their health care and their current insurance in four years and most people agree with me. We don't want to give free college to rich kids. Most people agree with me. That being said, I think we can bring premiums way down. We can take on pharmaceutical prices. That's the case I'm making. That's why we're moving up right now. There's one other American in the United States that agrees with you and he's entering the race it looks like today. Michael Bloomberg. In the ad we're going to show he talks about not taking away people's health insurance as well. What do you make of this candidacy? We learned he spent $38 million in the first week, probably a lot more than that. We welcome everyone to the race. People keep coming and going. I keep steadily going up. I don't have that money. That is true. I am the granddaughter of a miner who worked 1,500 feet, the daughter of a union teacher and a newspaper man. I have actually got things done in the gridlock in Washington, D.C. Here's my difference with the mayor. I have won major rural districts, major suburban districts time and time again. That's going to matter to our votes. That's the case I will make. I also go out there. I had four town haul meetings in New Hampshire the last two days. I don't think people are going to buy it, that you put a bunch of money. Maybe the argument is I've got more money than the guy in the white house. I don't think they'll buy that. I think they want someone different. They're not necessarily looking for the loudest voice in the room. They've got that in the white house. They're not necessarily looking for the richest person. They got a guy who is constantly talking about how much money he has. They're looking for someone different. Senator klobuchar, thanks for your time. Thank you. Great to be on, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.