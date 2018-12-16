Sen. Dick Durbin on the future of Obamacare

More
Democratic Whip Sen. Dick Durbin joins "This Week" to discuss a judge's ruling Friday that declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
6:23 | 12/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Dick Durbin on the future of Obamacare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59848261,"title":"Sen. Dick Durbin on the future of Obamacare ","duration":"6:23","description":"Democratic Whip Sen. Dick Durbin joins \"This Week\" to discuss a judge's ruling Friday that declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/sen-dick-durbin-future-obamacare-59848261","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.