Tuesday marks 1,000 days of the war in Ukraine

ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the future of the Russia-Ukraine war during Trump’s second term on “This Week.”

November 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live