Transcript for Get vaccinated, win a lottery. Don't get vaccinated, win a death lottery: Governor

This Independence day a big step toward a return to normal life for many Americans as we celebrate this holiday together. On the national mall right now, ahead of tonight's fireworks, thousands expected to come together for an in-person presentation like so many across the country planning face-to-face celebrations. Holiday travel is surging with 43 million Americans hitting the roads. That's up 5% from even before the pandemic. Air travel exceeding prepandemic levels for the first time on Thursday and again on Friday. 58% of adults are now fully vaccinated and 67% have received at least one dose. That's still shy of president Biden's goal for 70% of adults to get at least one shot by July 4th, a race taking on more urgency as the delta variant spreads. Will that goal ever be met? With the vaccine now readily available, what's behind that hesitancy? Those questions and more for white house covid-19 coordinator Jeff zients and Rebecca Jarvis standing by with the latest on the economic recovery. We begin this morning with our return to West Virginia once leading the pack in vaccination distribution, a model for the nation, now near the bottom of the pack for fully vaccinated residents. What can their example tell us about the response nationwide? We hit the road to find out. You're not vaccinated? Not yet. Reporter: It's something we heard over and over. You're not vaccinated? No. Why not? I don't know. I just don't believe in it I guess. Reporter: The reason, they're young and healthy. I don't think I'm at risk for it that much. Reporter: As we hit Independence day, shots in arms are slowing down and the people most hesitant, young adults. When we first visited west Virginia last January at the beginning of the vaccine rollout, it was a success story. Dr. Sherry young was overseeing a massive operation at Charleston's convention center. Today at this local health department, young is struggling to even get a handful of people vaccinated. We were busting out of the seams. We had to go to the convention center. Now we're doing eight to ten a day. Eight to ten a day? Yes. How do you convince people to do it? Anyway we can. Reporter: Around the country states are trying to entice residents to get the shot. In Ohio a million winner is announced each week. Out west, millions of vaccinated californians will be receiving $50 gift cards. West Virginia is doing everything it can to get people to get vaccinated. They're offering free hunting licenses, free fishing licenses, free hunting rifles and even four-year scholarships. Despite being among the first states to get its older residents vaccinated, governor Jim justice is frustrated with the statewide slowdown. Only 46% of west virginians are fully vaccinated. The young people, we're having a hard time getting them vaccinated. You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make them drink. You provided the vaccine and Maybe you have to lead them to water and if they won't drink, you have to some way push their head down to some way at least a few will drink. Reporter: Nationally 67% of adults received one dose, still shy of the Biden administration's 70% goal by the fourth of July. That percent plummets with age. Only 39.5% of people between 18 and 24 years old are fully vaccinated. Among those not vaccinated, 74% up from 55% in April say they probably or definitely won't get a shot. Let's go back to who is not getting vaccinated. The statistics show it's poverty, race and you look at the math, it's a lot of red states. Well, I mean, there's some truth to that because, you know, the red states probably have a lot of people that, you know, are very, very conservative in their thinking and they think, well, I don't have to do that. They're not thinking right. When it boils down to it, they're in a lottery to themselves. You know, we have a lottery that basically says, if you're vaccinated, we're going to give you stuff. You have another lottery going on. It's the death lottery. Reporter: This past week the highly contagious delta variant now reported in every state. In West Virginia those cases have quadrupled in the last few days. The governor tells me he's scared to death. Do you think those people who aren't vaccinated, who you said are maybe more conservative, maybe don't want anybody in their business, are really ever going to get vaccinated? What could put them over the edge to want it at this point? Martha, I hate to say this but what would put them over the edge is an awful lot of people die. The only way it's going to happen is a catastrophe none of us want. We have to just try. Reporter: 20-year-old Ali was reluctant to get the shot. But while we were there she walked into her local drugstore and finally did it. I'm here to get the vaccine. What changed your mind? A lot of my friends started to get it. My parents are vaccinated. I felt more comfortable with it. I researched on my own. I felt it was time for me to get it. I was ready. I'm ready to move past covid and get on with life back to normal.

