Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting again

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, is erupting again in a remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is now closed to the public.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live