Kite surfer stranded on beach uses rocks to spell out 'HELP' in the sand

A kite surfer stranded on a California beach used rocks to spell out "HELP" in the sand. The surfer's SOS signal was spotted by a private helicopter pilot, who alerted first responders.

June 10, 2024

