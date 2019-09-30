Transcript for A United flight was forced to make an emergency landing

Now to the mid air scare onboard a united flight the plane was forced to make an emergency landing. As passengers inside the cabin could see a piece of an engine panel to taxi. If the passenger's worst nightmare looking out of your airplane window didn't quite have something flopping on the way that object a partially detached handled the engine. There's a pop. Certainly shaking happened in Asia and muted and being did not feel rates eerie feeling it cast itself over there. Are playing the terrifying scene unfolded Sunday morning united flight 293 had just left timber when the pilot call for help. We can get back you. Deborah relatively speaking for people who really since that you heard the panel has. Because he sent into the airplane we have about to start the fuel. I think people. The flight was header for Orlando but just before 8:30 AM roughly half hour after takeoff elated safely back in Denver this. A ten. Some pretty here they say she around an immediate and urgent is the likes. This photo of the plane on the ground shows the mingled panel with the interior of the engine exposed. You might actually it's inconvenient if you have part of the engine trouble off the airplane but the real danger is if part. Here's a window correction and cause decompression of the lost passenger. United said in a statement united flight 293 from Denver to Orlando were turned to the airport due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines. The flight landed safely and taxi to a gate were customers deeply normally. Now the other passengers were injured it's not clear what caused the engine cover to kill back.

