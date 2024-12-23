1 million taxpayers set to receive up to $1,400

The IRS said it is distributing about $2.4 billion to the taxpayers who failed to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on the 2021 tax returns.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live