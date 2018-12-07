Transcript for 12-year-old girl dies when horse falls on her

News of the accident as quickly spreading in lake view terrace is horse riding community a twelve year old girl killed her four year old sister seriously hurt. When the horse they were riding reared up and fell on top of them. It's a tragedy that the fact that they were too young kids that they site had this happen the mother was dead. I knew him. Workers at the lake view terrace rec centers say the accident happened in this nearby awash last night. It is a popular spot with riders but unlike the Hansen dam equestrian center. It's not regulated one of the first things you notice is that every writer has a helmet on and for a good reason. Getting on the back double horse is an inherently dangerous sport. I've written where's my whole life. I've never known anybody to die from an accident but. Gather huge animals there's nothing inherently safe about this. Bryant admits she's been lucky it's something she appreciates even more after hearing about the accident which is looked at twelve year old girl dead. And her four year old sister fighting for her life. In lake view terrace John Gregory ABC seven Eyewitness News.

