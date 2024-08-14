1986 cold-case murder is linked to serial killer, authorities say

The 1986 slaying of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found dumped in South Pasadena has been linked to a serial killer who was convicted of murdering 12 women in Riverside County.

August 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live