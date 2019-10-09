Transcript for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates prepare for Houston debate

Let's head to Houston. Where the 20/20 democratic candidates are getting fired up. For the upcoming ABC news debate on Thursday and so take a look here at Andrew Yang riding a wave of support at an event in Houston last night. Pretty sun bears are wondering in. When that Rodriguez who is already on the ground in Houston. Liz that did this CU I know you were covering a Caster event last night what's the latest from his base. So yeah we are just outside where he's solid one of them really the biggest rallies we've seen his campaign so far. Campaign telling us about 400 people are here. When we caught up with the secretary yesterday after his event. Heat told us that he's not really probably gonna change much he's already done three debates he's sorry no the topics he's talking about. Leahy is hoping as he gets to talk about something like housing something that he is obviously gonna have a lot of experience and going into this debate. Yen so he's also participating in a form today with. Klobuchar. Cory Booker a good age age that's correct yes. Yes he as that'll be out in DC and then he comes right back to Houston tonight. And what can we look forward to down in Houston I'll be coming tomorrow so what is going on right now leading up to this. You know a lot of the candidates are coming in starting to get ready for debate Pratt starting to study up on their topics. Others are holding events like Castro I know Warren is gonna have an event later today in Austin. We know that better work remains an El Paso he's been hiking he's been eight games and we've heard from Amy Klobuchar and that she'll be. Hearing Houston's Xeon. When he comes in the name had no she's doesn't she want to present herself in the monitoring cannon and making sure that she is giving realistic expectations of others. All right so let's that policies in all of that Rodriguez right there in Houston in for everyone watching you can get all of the updates. And watch ABC news debate. 01 ABC news lives on Thursday starting at 7 PM eastern time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.