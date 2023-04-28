3 dead, 1 injured after 2 US Army helicopters crash during training flight in Alaska

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said two AH-64 Apache helicopters returning from a training mission collided and crashed near Healy, Alaska.

April 28, 2023

