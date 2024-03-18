3 separate shootings erupt within 1 hour in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Three separate, unrelated shootings erupted within an hour in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday night, leaving one person dead and several hurt, according to authorities.

March 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live