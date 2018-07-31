Transcript for More than 300 people report illness at Chipotle

Scores of people sickened tonight after eating at a chipotle restaurant in Ohio health officials their said the number reports of people getting sick. Jumped to more than 360. Today people reporting getting six or eight is to pull witnesses and Powell Ohio happened over the weekend. The restaurant closed Monday as health officials investigative reports coincidentally. Today's happens to be national guacamole day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.