$600M settlement for Flint water crisis victims

More
The settlement would pay claims from several lawsuits that sought damages for people who suffered illnesses related to the crisis.
0:23 | 08/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for $600M settlement for Flint water crisis victims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The settlement would pay claims from several lawsuits that sought damages for people who suffered illnesses related to the crisis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72496344","title":"$600M settlement for Flint water crisis victims","url":"/US/video/600m-settlement-flint-water-crisis-victims-72496344"}