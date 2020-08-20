-
Now Playing: Body camera video of police shooting released
-
Now Playing: Minuteman III ICBM marks 50 years of service this week
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris' road to success and her historic VP nomination
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans lift car off woman in New York City
-
Now Playing: MLB announcer suspended after anti-gay slur caught on hot mic
-
Now Playing: Body camera footage shows officer shove NBA team president
-
Now Playing: Asymptomatic children have higher levels of coronavirus, new study finds
-
Now Playing: Raging infernos tear through California
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker echoes Kamala Harris’ powerful acceptance speech
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris accepts historic vice presidential nomination
-
Now Playing: New concern about children spreading COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes spark new fires in California
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris accepts Democratic vice presidential nomination
-
Now Playing: Mom creates cooking business after making over 200 meals in quarantine
-
Now Playing: Out of work drag queens from New York are on a mission to ‘destroy’ COVID-19
-
Now Playing: DNC Night 3: Political experts discuss night’s biggest moments
-
Now Playing: DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama and Clinton speak
-
Now Playing: Massive fire at Texas plastics plant releases toxic fumes
-
Now Playing: Woman rescued after being struck, pinned by vehicle in NYC