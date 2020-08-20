Now Playing: Body camera video of police shooting released

Now Playing: Minuteman III ICBM marks 50 years of service this week

Now Playing: Kamala Harris' road to success and her historic VP nomination

Now Playing: Good Samaritans lift car off woman in New York City

Now Playing: MLB announcer suspended after anti-gay slur caught on hot mic

Now Playing: Body camera footage shows officer shove NBA team president

Now Playing: Asymptomatic children have higher levels of coronavirus, new study finds

Now Playing: Raging infernos tear through California

Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker echoes Kamala Harris’ powerful acceptance speech

Now Playing: Kamala Harris accepts historic vice presidential nomination

Now Playing: New concern about children spreading COVID-19

Now Playing: Lightning strikes spark new fires in California

Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris accepts Democratic vice presidential nomination

Now Playing: Mom creates cooking business after making over 200 meals in quarantine

Now Playing: Out of work drag queens from New York are on a mission to ‘destroy’ COVID-19

Now Playing: DNC Night 3: Political experts discuss night’s biggest moments

Now Playing: DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama and Clinton speak

Now Playing: Massive fire at Texas plastics plant releases toxic fumes