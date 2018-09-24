Transcript for 69-year-old stabbed in the neck in attack at Metrolink station, suspect detained

Or spite travelers at the downtown Riverside metro link station will decide as a stabbing suspect runs past them. Just moments before police seed this man stabbed to stranger in the throat. Katrina says she was dropping her friend off at the station which he was stamped on the platform. And being late game run in and I'm going on I think this suspect. Almost all. Chilling surveillance video shows the suspect running away from the scene. And the victim walking calmly back to Katrina is car. He was holding his neck like this and I've been coming out down on its pounds and everything. Oh god I have brought him over to the car and trying to put its house and stuff that he the end of much of that. It Katrina assist her friends slid down the side of her car and was passing out won't she was on the phone with 911. This while he was on the phone with his brother saying his goodbye nice. And he was fan I'm not gonna make it out day on not gonna make it. And I say yes you are average you are you are. Police believe the suspect is a man in his late twenties and possibly a transient. We believe that the attack on the victim was completely unprovoked us. We don't believe that things suspect in. And victim the knew each other at all. Police say they're still no sign of the suspect he took off running north along the train tracks.

