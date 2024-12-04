7-year-old fatally shoots 2-year-old brother in California

The shooting, which appeared to be accidental, unfolded Monday in a parking lot in Rancho Cucamonga, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live