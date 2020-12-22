Over 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating

More
Of the cadets accused of cheating, 59 confessed, most of whom were enrolled in a six-month mentorship and rehabilitation program as a result.
0:51 | 12/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Of the cadets accused of cheating, 59 confessed, most of whom were enrolled in a six-month mentorship and rehabilitation program as a result.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74859054","title":"Over 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating","url":"/US/video/70-west-point-cadets-accused-cheating-74859054"}